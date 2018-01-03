Howard ignites Marquette's rally past Providence 95-90, OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Markus Howard drilled 11 3-pointers, scored 52 points — a Big East and school record — as Marquette stormed past Providence 95-90 in overtime Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-1) made 13 3-pointers. They had fallen behind after a late 14-2 run by Providence and were trailing 75-69 with 2:11 remaining in regulation when Howard scored the first of four baskets without a miss, converting a 3-point play on the last one to tie 79-79 with 24 seconds left. Marquette, after a Providence turnover, had another chance but Andrew Rowsey's 3-pointer came up short as time expired.

Howard buried a 3 to open the extra period, completing a run of 13-straight points and, after a Rowsey trey, Howard scored the next seven points.

Providence (10-6, 1-2) came as close as 92-90 on a pair of Alpha Diallo free throws before Marquette's Sam Hauser put the game away with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining. Providence was unable to get a shot to drop despite two tries as time ran out.