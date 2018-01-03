Browns holds off NJIT late surge for 70-69 win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Obi Okolie scored 14 points and Brown held off NJIT's late surge for a 70-69 victory on Wednesday night.

Brown (7-6) led 63-53 with six minutes left. Taj Price scored four points, Anthony Tarke made a pair of free throws, and Shyquan Gibbs hit a 3-pointer during a 9-2 spurt to pull NJIT (7-8) to 65-62 with 3:12 remaining. Tamenang Choh's two free throws stretched the Brown lead to 70-66. Diandre Wilson hit a 3-pointer for NJIT with 40 seconds left and grabbed a rebound on the other end, but then missed a 3 to end it.

Okolie came off the bench and was 6 of 10 from the field. Desmond Cambridge added 13 points, Brandon Anderson had 12 points and Choh finished with 11.

Tarke scored 17 points and to lead NJIT. Gibbs and Shawndale Jones added 13 points apiece.