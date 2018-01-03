Foster, Lewis help Abilene Christian top McNeese State 79-74

Sports 11:10 PM

ABILENE, Texas — Tevin Foster scored seven of his 17 points in the final 2 1/2 minutes, Jaren Lewis finished with 15 points and Abilene Christian closed the game on a 15-2 run to beat McNeese State 79-74 on Wednesday night.

Hayden Farquhar added 12 points, Jalone Friday scored 10 and Jaylen Franklin added eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Abilene Christian (10-6, 2-1 Southland Conference).

James Harvey's 3-pointer gave McNeese (5-8, 2-1) a 10-point lead with 5:25 to play, but the Cowboys made just 1 of 6 from the field and committed four turnovers from there as ACU scored 15 of the final 17 points. Isaiah Tripp and Foster each hit a 3-pointer and Franklin made a layup during an 11-2 spurt that trimmed the deficit to 72-71 with 1:53 remaining. McNeese's Kalob Ledoux hit a jumper 31 seconds later, but Lewis and Franklin each made layups to give the Wildcats a 75-74 lead and Foster added four free throws to seal it.

Harvey and Jarren Greenwood had 16 points apiece, and Ledoux scored 15 for McNeese.

By The Associated Press

