Gary Harris scores 36 points, Nuggets beat Suns 134-111

DENVER — Gary Harris scored 28 of his 36 points in the first half and the Denver Nuggets used a big third quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 134-111 on Wednesday night.

Harris tied his career high in points, finishing 14 of 17 from the field. Nikola Jokic added 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to help the Nuggets snap a two-game slide and improve to 13-4 at home this season.

Wilson Chandler added 17 points, Trey Lyles had 16, and Jamal Murray had 13.

Denver used a 37-18 third quarter to take control.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 17 points and Greg Monroe filled in for starting centre Tyson Chandler and had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Marquese Chriss added 16 points, Josh Jackson 14 and TJ Warren 13.

The Suns had some issues getting to Denver after their 104-103 comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Waiting at Sky Harbor International Airport until 2 a.m., the Suns were finally sent home as mechanical problems delayed their flight until noon.

When they finally arrived at the Pepsi Center, a red-hot Harris welcomed them.

Harris hit his first eight shots and finished the opening quarter 9 of 10 from the field. He had 20 points in the first 10:34, including a nifty reverse layup that fooled two defenders. His driving layup late in the quarter put the Nuggets up 34-22.

The Suns responded, though, outscoring Denver 45-27 in the final 13:09 of the half. They shot 16 of 21 from the field in the second and led 67-61 at the break.

Denver took over after that, as the Suns hit only 5 of their first 28 shots in the third.