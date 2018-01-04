Iroegbu hits winner as Stony Brook scraps past Maine 71-70

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — UC Iroegbu hit an open 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds on the clock as Stony Brook, after giving up a 20-point lead, held off Maine 71-70 in the America East Conference opener for both teams Wednesday night.

The Seawolves (6-9) led 41-28 at the half, and stretched it to 56-36 midway through the second half. Maine strung together a pair of 11-2 runs and grabbed the lead 70-68 before Iroegbu fired up the winner.

Akwasi Yeboah led the way with 20 points for Stony Brook, Tyrell Sturdivant added 10 as did Junior Saintel, who led with eight rebounds.

Aaron Calixte paced the Black Bears (3-13) with 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting, Isaiah White added 15 and Ilija Stojilikovic 10.