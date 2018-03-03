Neymar undergoes successful surgery on injured right foot

SAO PAULO — Neymar has successfully undergone surgery on his injured right foot, the Brazilian soccer confederation said Saturday.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward was injured Feb. 25 in a French league game against Marseille.

Neymar was signed by PSG for a world record 222 million euros ($260 million) from Barcelona last year. The operation was to repair a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Confederation spokesman Vinicius Rodrigues said the surgery took place Saturday at the Mater Dei Hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.