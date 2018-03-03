AP sources: Saints add free agent safety Kurt Coleman

NEW ORLEANS — Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Saints and free-agent safety Kurt Coleman have agreed to terms of a three-year contract.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the roster move has not been announced.

The 29-year-old Coleman is an eight-year veteran out of Ohio State who played the past three seasons for Carolina.

He started in all 12 games in which he played last season and made 76 solo or assisted tackles. He also recovered a fumble.