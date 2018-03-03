C. Michigan downs W. Michigan in 84-71 in rescheduled game

MIDLAND, Mich. — Shawn Roundtree scored 27 points and Central Michigan beat rival Western Michigan 84-71 in Saturday's makeup game that was moved to an off-campus site and closed to the public after Friday's early morning shooting on the CMU campus.

Cecil Williams scored 18 points and David DiLeo added 17 for the Chippewas (18-13, 7-11), who hit 12 3-pointers and made 22 of 23 free throws in the Mid-American Conference West Division regular-season finale for both teams.

The eighth-seeded Chippewas will host No. 9 Bowling Green in Monday's opening round of the MAC Tournament, while the sixth-seeded Broncos will host Akron.

WMU closed to 61-53 after an 11-2 run, but the Chippewas led 78-54 after a 5-0 run with 4:26 to play. Reggie Jones and Josh Davis each hit 3s and WMU closed to 78-69 on Thomas Wilder's layup with 1:29 left, but Roundtree hit six straight free throws from there.