No. 4 Louisville tops No. 23 NC State 64-59 in ACC semis

Chelsea Nelson had 20 points and nine rebounds for the fifth-seeded Wolfpack (24-8), who shot 39 per cent but had a 34-24 rebounding advantage.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack advanced by beating North Carolina in the second round and No. 18 Duke in Friday's quarterfinals to earn another shot at a team that had N.C. State down 26-1 at home on New Year's Eve. A win would've helped the Wolfpack's cause for getting the chance to host NCAA Tournament opening-weekend games, but N.C. State couldn't quite overtake the Cardinals despite a gritty effort.

"That's out of our hands," Moore said of his team's NCAA destination. "I think this team's proven that they are definitely worthy of a good seeding. ... You know, obviously we would love to host. But we don't control that."

Louisville: While Walz shrugged off the question, the Cardinals have had two areas of concern. First there's the slow starts — they trailed by nine after the first quarter in the quarterfinals against Virginia Tech then by eight early in the second against N.C. State. Second, Durr came in averaging 19.2 points but has 20 points in two games. She followed her 3-for-19 shooting performance against the Hokies by going just 3 of 8 against the Wolfpack in 37 minutes — though she did knock down two key free throws with 15.7 seconds left to help Louisville hold on.

"She puts the time in, it's not an accident," Walz said of Durr's season success. "It's more so of an accident the past two games. ... She just didn't get a lot of looks, but what she did do was demand a lot of attention, and others were able to get easy baskets. And that's what great players do."

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The NCAA Tournament is next for the Wolfpack.

Louisville: The Cardinals advanced to Sunday's championship game to face No. 5 Notre Dame, the four-time tournament champion. Louisville won the only regular-season meeting 100-67 at home on Jan. 11.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

By Aaron Beard, The Associated Press