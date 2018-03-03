Desperate Texas tops No. 20 West Virginia 87-79 in OT

Coleman put Texas up 76-74 with a 3-pointer from the right corner and made a short jumper before Young's 3 pointer stretched the lead to seven and the Longhorns held on the rest of the way.

Lamont West scored 15 points for West Virginia (22-9, 11-7), which had five players score in double figures.

Texas hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons since 1988, when the Longhorns were mired in a nine-year drought and Smart was 10 years old. Smart said he had to be careful about putting too much pressure on his players.

"You can't build up this mindset in your head that if a certain game doesn't go your way, you're gonna jump off the top of a building," Smart said.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers had already at least a tie for second place in the Big 12 and could have clinched the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with a win. West Virginia's press defence was effective in the first half, but did little to disrupt Texas in the second half and overtime. The Longhorns had five turnovers in the first five minutes, then just four the rest of the game. The Mountaineers' inability to cover the 3-pointer kept Texas in the game early and proved especially costly in overtime.

"I have backed off of this team practicewise more than maybe any team I've ever coached. It's probably a terrible mistake," Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said. "You hear so much about 'They gotta have legs.' We can't shoot anyway when we do have legs. What difference does it make?"

Texas: The Longhorns are seeing a late-season emergence from Sims with Bamba out. Sims was 6 of 7, showing some power on dunks and rebounds and a deft touch with a soft sky hook. Sims' first basket was a strong move around WVU forward Sagaba Konate for a two-handed flush in the opening minutes.

"I was trying to get revenge from the last time we played them," Sims said. "With Mo being out, I'm trying to be more aggressive."

BAMBA COMEBACK?

Smart said Bamba, who is projected among this summer's top picks in the NBA draft, wants to return but couldn't say if that would be in the Big 12 tournament or the NCAA tournament if the Longhorns make it.

"We're undermanned," Smart said. "We're really optimistic he's going to play ... hopefully in Kansas City," at the Big 12 tournament, Smart said.

STAT LINE

As impressive as Texas was shooting, the Longhorns muscled up against one of the toughest-rebounding teams in the Big 12 and won the boards 37-32. The Mountaineers dominated the Longhorns under the basket when these teams met back in January, a 35-point WVU victory

"West Virginia is a team that if you don't stay connected, they can take your will from you," Smart said. "We had that happen to us a month ago."

UP NEXT

West Virginia will play in the Big 12 Tournament

Texas will play in the Big 12 Tournament

By Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press