Cartwright hits big 3, Providence holds off St. John's 61-57

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rodney Bullock scored 13 points with eight rebounds, Kyron Cartwright added 10 points and the two seniors led Providence past St. John's 61-57 on Senior Day, the regular-season finale Saturday.

The Friars (19-12, 10-8) next play in a Big East Tournament quarterfinals Thursday as a No. 4 seed and St. John's plays in the first round on Wednesday as the ninth seed.

Bashir Ahmad scored five of his 12 points in a 9-1 run for the Red Storm (15-16, 4-14) late in the game and Justin Simon dunked to bring the Red Storm within 50-47 with 3:30 to play.

Cartwright nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to stretch the lead and Providence closed it out going 8 of 10 at the free throw line in the last 38 seconds.