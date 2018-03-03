NASCAR drivers studying Vegas to prepare for playoff return

"It's definitely an important weekend to make sure you have a firm understanding of this track and what you're going to need when you come back for the playoffs," said Kevin Harvick, who won last week in Atlanta.

Other things to watch on the 1 1/2-mile track on the northernmost end of the Strip:

ON THE POLE: Ryan Blaney earned his third career pole Friday, and his Team Penske Ford will start alongside Harvick on the front row. Blaney has been impressive already this season, nearly winning at Daytona after leading 118 laps before late-race contact with Kurt Busch forced him to pit for repairs. Penske's rising star gets another chance to earn his second career Cup victory in Vegas.

JJ'S GAMBLE: Jimmie Johnson is the most successful active driver in Las Vegas, winning four times and recording nine top-10 finishes. Yet he hasn't won on this track since 2010, and the seven-time Cup champion arrives on the longest winless skid of his career at 25 straight races. Johnson intends to get his season back on track on his native West Coast.

BUSCH BROTHERS: Kyle and Kurt Busch grew up in Las Vegas, but the Durango High School grads have only one combined Cup victory on the track that was built during their youth. Kyle Busch won the Cup race in 2009, but he also has victories there in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series race, which he won Friday night. The 39-year-old Kurt Busch, who will start third after an impressive qualifying run, makes no secret of his desire to raise the trophy in the desert before he retires.

FORD TOUGH: Fords earned the first three spots in qualifying, along with five of the first eight, and eight of the first 12. Fords also excelled last week in Atlanta, but the drivers and teams aren't prepared to say they've got all the answers yet.

IN THE WIND: The drivers could get a respite from the high desert winds Sunday, but they're prepared for anything after being forced to steer through gales in practice. "It's just like anything else, just the same for everybody," Clint Bowyer said. "You get in the car and you're worried about what it's going to do. I guess it affects the balance of the car, where you pick up the headwind or where you lose it. You feel it as you change direction."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press