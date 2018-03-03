Nats' Strasburg has strong 1st spring start

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stephen Strasburg didn't exactly ease into his first Grapefruit League start.

Washington's big right-hander flashed a couple of 98 mph fastballs and threw a few more at 97 in Washington's 8-1 victory over Houston on Saturday.

"Have some dad strength in there," Strasburg said. "I guess it just shows all the hard work in the off-season, it's still there. It's just about being smart and listening to the arm, putting in the work in between starts and keeping it there for the whole season."

Strasburg elected to skip what would have been his first spring start, choosing to throw a live bullpen at the Nationals spring training complex rather than make Monday's three-hour bus ride to Lake Buena Vista to face Atlanta.

On Saturday, Strasburg allowed one run and three hits while striking out two in two innings. He was also charged with a wild pitch and an error on an errant pickoff attempt.

"I felt really strong," Strasburg said.

Pitching only from the stretch, an approach he began last spring and carried through the playoffs, Strasburg threw 17 of his 29 pitches for strikes. After leaving the game, he trotted to the bullpen, where he threw approximately 20 additional pitches.

"They said if I wanted to go down there and throw some more, feel free," Strasburg said. "So I did."

A three-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Strasburg was 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA last season. He is on pace to start the Nationals second game of the season on March 31 at Cincinnati.

As of now, Washington manager Dave Martinez doesn't plan to give the oft-injured starter additional rest early in the season to keep him fresh for an expected playoff push.