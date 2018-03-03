Stanford holds on in wild finish to beat Arizona State 84-83

It was a tough end to the final home game for the seniors Justice, Holder and Evans.

"The meaning of it, that's why it stings so much," Justice said. "But it's basketball. We'll live to fight another day."

The Cardinal outscored Arizona State 22-1 at the end of the first half and start of the second to lead 55-36 on Pickens' 3-pointer just 3:16 into the second half. The Sun Devils went 7 1/2 , minutes without a field goal in that stretch.

But against an Arizona State team that scores in bunches, Haase was far from at ease.

"There was never a comfort level," he said.

For good reason.

Harassing the Cardinal with a full-court press, Arizona State came back with an 18-4 run, cutting the Stanford lead to 59-54 on Kimani Lawrence's dunk with 12:45 to play. Pickens responded with three 3s in a 13-4 surge that boosted the lead to 72-58 with 9:11 left.

The Sun Devils, who never led in the second half, rallied yet again to set up the crazy conclusion.

"To start the second half, we didn't have enough energy and they were able to generate the lead they did," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "But it's who we are, man. We fight. We've got an amazing will to win and desire to win."

Stanford scored the final seven points of the first half to lead 40-35.

The Cardinal opened the second half with a 14-1 outburst, including two 3s by Pickens, who went to high school in Phoenix and said he had about 25 to 30 friends and family members watching his final regular-season performance.

Pickens made 6-of-10 shots in the second half, including 5-of-9 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford, with its strong showing in conference play and a split on the road to finish the season, will be a tough out for anyone in the Pac-12 tournament.

Arizona State probably has to win at least one tournament game to keep its NCAA chances alive, its 12-0 nonconference start seeming like ancient history. But, Justice said, "We know we're good enough to beat any team."

UP NEXT

Stanford faces a team to be determined next week at Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Arizona State plays Colorado in the tournament's first round on Wednesday.

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press