Hartford heads to AmEast semis with win over New Hampshire

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — John Carroll scored 21 points with 11 of 13 free throws, J.R. Lynch added 19 points, and third-seeded Hartford beat sixth-seeded New Hampshire 71-60 in Saturday's America East Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Jason Dunne had four steals and scored 15 points, including his 1,000th career point, for the Hawks (19-12), who will face No. 2 seed Maryland-Baltimore County in Tuesday's semifinal.

Trailing 28-22 at halftime on 28.6 per cent shooting, the Wildcats tied it at 35 on Iba Camara's layup after a 9-5 run. Carroll scored five in a 10-3 run and the Hawks led 55-46 on Dunne's 3.

Josh Hopkins and Keon Burns combined for three 3s and the Wildcats closed to 59-57 on Camara's free throw. Hassan Attia's free throw capped a 7-2 run for a 66-59 Hawks' lead with 1:09 left and they scored five straight in the final 55 seconds.