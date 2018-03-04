Crew beat defending champion Toronto FC 2-0 in MLS opener

DYNAMO 4, ATLANTA UNITED 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Wenger opened the scoring with a tap-in in the fifth minute for Houston.

Alberth Elis outraced a defender to chase down Philippe Senderos' long ball and sent a low cross to Wenger. enderos scored on a header in the 23rd minute, and Mauro Manotas cleaned up a loose ball four minutes later. Darwin Ceren scored in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time in his Dynamo debut.

D.C. UNITED 1, ORLANDO CITY 1, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Stefano Pincho tied it in the 93rd minute and 10-man Orlando City salvaged the draw with D.C. United.

Justin Meram sent a ball forward into the area and Jonathan Spector crossed it to Pincho for a close-range finish. Yamil Asad scored on a free kick in the 32nd minute. His service from the left flank went through everybody, including goalkeeper Joe Bendik, to find the net.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Real Salt Lake's Marcelo Silva scored an own goal in the 86th minute and FC Dallas escaped with the draw.

Maximiliano Urruti dribbled in from the right corner of the 18-yard box and fired a low hard cross that Silva deflected it into the top of the net.

Joao Plata scored for Real Salt Lake in the 25th minute.

EARTHQUAKES 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Danny Hoesen scored twice, Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and two assists and San Jose beat Minnesota.

Kevin Molino scored twice for Minnesota.

By The Associated Press