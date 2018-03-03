Cubs' Schwarber noticing difference after off-season workouts

MESA, Ariz. — Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon noticed right away. The Cubs were working on a baserunning drill at spring training when Maddon saw an unfamiliar figure.

It was Kyle Schwarber.

"When I watch him in the drills, like first to third, that looks different," Maddon said. "Honestly, the first time he did it over here I was looking, I didn't know who it was. I looked up really quickly, I'm thinking 'Who is that? Oh, it's Schwarbs,' because appearance-wise, it's entirely different."

No kidding.

Stung by a disappointing season, Schwarber stepped up his workouts over the winter, embraced a new diet and lost about 20 pounds. The catcher-turned-outfielder looks faster and more agile this spring, a positive sign as he tries to return to form after struggling for much of last year.

"My goal is be a great teammate and take it one day at a time," Schwarber said before Saturday's exhibition game against Cincinnati. "I'm not looking forward to October or the first day of the season ... I'm looking just forward to today right now."

Schwarber, who turns 25 on Monday, began last season with sky-high expectations. He missed most of 2016 after he tore two knee ligaments in an outfield collision, but he returned for the World Series and helped the Cubs win the championship for the first time since 1908.

He managed to stay healthy last year. But the season was pretty much a disaster.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft hit just .211 with 30 homers, 59 RBIs and 150 strikeouts in 129 games. He struggled during an extended stay at the leadoff spot and even spent some time in the minors while he tried to find his swing.

"Just trying to do too much," Schwarber said, "because when you're in that slump, you're just wanting to get out of it so bad because you want to win, you want to help the team win and sometimes you just put too much pressure on yourself.