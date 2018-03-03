SE Louisiana claims Southland title with win over Nicholls

HAMMOND, La. — Moses Greenwood scored 18 points, Eddy Polanco scored 11 with 10 rebounds and Southeastern Louisiana beat Nicholls 69-57 on Saturday to earn a share of the Southland Conference regular season title.

Southeastern Louisiana (21-10, 15-3) earns the top seed in the conference tournament as it swept the season series against the No. 2 seed Colonels (21-10, 15-3). The Lions beat Nicholls 67-63 at Thibodaux, Louisiana, on Jan. 27. Both teams earned double-byes into the conference semifinals on Friday.

Roddy Peters' jump shot with 11:06 before halftime put Nicholls up 13-12 before the Lions responded with an 11-3 run, that included a 3-pointer from Marlain Veal and a pair of 3s from Brandon Gonzalez, and Southeastern Louisiana used that momentum for a 32-23 lead at intermission.

The Lions used a 10-2 run to start the second half and led 42-25, and led 60-41 with nine minutes to go but failed to score for almost four minutes. But Nicholls had its own shooting woes and trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.