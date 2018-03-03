O'Regan leads Americans past Marlies 4-1

TORONTO — Daniel O'Regan scored twice as the Rochester Americans beat the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Justin Bailey and Zach Redmond had goals in the first period as Rochester (28-15-15) built a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the win.

Andreas Johnsson was the lone scorer for the Marlies (39-16-2), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Calvin Pickard stopped 27-of-30 shots for Toronto.

The Americans scored on their one power play and the Marlies were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.