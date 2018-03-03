Utah beats Colorado, clinches No. 3 seed in Pac-12 tourney

Colorado cut the deficit in half on back-to-back baskets from Wright and George King. The Buffaloes missed 10 straight shots at one point and shot just 3 of 19 from the field over the final 11-plus minutes of the first half.

The Utes scored on four straight possessions — starting and finishing with layups from Tillman — to finish off a 14-0 run and take a 39-21 lead with 1:15 left before halftime.

Colorado climbed back into the game when Utah opened the second half by missing 10 of its first 11 shots. Back-to-back baskets from both Siewert and D'Shawn Schwartz highlighted a 12-0 run that trimmed Utah's lead to 46-42. The Utes did not score for nearly 7 1/2 minutes until Bibbins finally broke the ice with a layup.

"It was a tale of two halves," Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "We quit guarding and they got back in the game. Fortunately, we had guys — Sedrick and Justin — step up and made some big plays. We finally got them to miss and got some rebounds."

Colorado ultimately had a 41-30 advantage on rebounds and a 15-5 edge on the offensive glass. The Buffaloes outscored Utah 14-7 on second chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: Inconsistent offence doomed the Buffaloes. Colorado coughed up 13 turnovers and shot just 36.7 per cent from the field — including 3 of 18 from 3-point range. It allowed Utah to survive its own rough second-half outing on offence.

Utah: The Utes persevered on both ends of the floor despite losing senior forward David Collette to a first-half injury. Collette had to be helped to the Utah locker room with 13:12 left before halftime after spraining his ankle under the basket.

FREE THROW KING

Sedrick Barefield missed a pair of games because of injury and showed some rust in his first game back for Utah. But the junior guard also came through at the free throw line down the stretch.

Barefield went 10-of-10 from the line for the Utes, becoming just the 14th Utah player to make all of his free throws, with at least 10 attempts, in a game. Six of those came in the second half when shooting struggles made points tough to produce.

"We needed those points and, hopefully, this gets a little bit of rust off before we head into season three in Vegas," Krystkowiak said. "It was nice to get him back. We needed a little more firepower."

UP NEXT:

Colorado: The Buffaloes clinched the No. 8 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and will face ninth-seeded Arizona State in the first round on Wednesday.

Utah: The Utes will get a first round bye after clinching the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.

By John Coon, The Associated Press