Harvard tops Columbia, claims top seed to Ivy tournament

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Corey Johnson led a balanced Harvard with 17 points off five 3-pointers and the Crimson knocked off Columbia 93-74 Saturday night in the Ivy League season finale.

While Harvard and Penn finished with 12-2 league records, Harvard earned top seeding in a tie-breaker. Harvard and Penn split their games, but Harvard was 2-0 versus Yale. Penn and Yale split their games, making Penn a two seed and Yale three.

Harvard opens the Ivy League Tournament at the Palestra March 10 against Cornell.

Johnson made 6 of 9 shots — 5 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc — and Harvard shot 63 per cent. The Crimson were just as hot from long range, five Harvard players made at least two from distance as the team shot 61 per cent on 3-pointers (17 of 28).