DC United ties Orlando City 1-1 in season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stefano Pincho tied it in the 93rd minute and 10-man Orlando City salvaged a 1-1 draw with D.C. United on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Justin Meram sent a ball forward into the area and Jonathan Spector crossed it to Pincho for a close-range finish.

Yamil Asad scored on a free kick in the 32nd minute. His service from the left flank went through everybody, including goalkeeper Joe Bendik, to find the net.

Victor Giro was shown the red card in the 41st minute due to extending his arm during an aerial challenge of Asad. Referee Fotis Bazakos used video review to cancel his initial decision of a yellow card.