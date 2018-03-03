Gilmore leads SF Austin to dominating 65-53 win over SHSU

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Leon Gilmore III scored a career-high 23 points with 11 rebounds and four blocks as Stephen F. Austin jumped out to an early lead and dominated Sam Houston State 65-53 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale.

Both teams will have a first-round bye in the upcoming Southland Conference Tournament set to begin in Katy, Texas on Wednesday. Stephen F. Austin (25-6, 14-4) has a No. 3 seed and Sam Houston State (18-13, 12-6) enters the tourney as the No. 4 seed.

Shannon Bogues added 15 points for SFA. Gilmore had 12 points and three blocks in the first half.

The Lumberjacks powered their way to a 37-16 halftime advantage, shooting 54 per cent (13-24) from the field while limiting SHSU to 6-of-27 shooting (22 per cent).