No. 17 Maryland women beat Nebraska in Big Ten semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS — Brianna Fraser scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Eleanna Christinaki had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to help No. 17 Maryland beat Nebraska 66-53 on Saturday night in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

No. 2 seed Maryland (25-6) will play top-seeded and No. 13 Ohio State in the championship game Sunday. The Terrapins won the only other matchup between the teams this season 99-69 on Jan. 22 in College Park, Maryland.

Hannah Whitish hit a 3 to give Nebraska (21-10) a 14-13 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter, but the Terrapins made 13 of their next 14 field-goal attempts and Ieshia Small scored nine points in a 12-1 run that gave Maryland a 25-15 lead with nearly four minutes left in the first half. Whitish hit another 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 spurt and pull Nebraska within seven midway through the third quarter, but Christinaki scored six points during a 8-0 run that made it 47-32 going into the fourth and the Terrapins led by double figures the rest of the way.

Janay Morton led the Huskers with 15 points.