Wilder survives pummeling to stop Ortiz in 10th

"I just had to get my range back and my fundamentals back," Wilder said. "And I was able to do that. I showed I was a true champion tonight."

Wilder, 32, is 40-0 with 39 knockouts. This easily was his toughest bout. Somehow, he was ahead on all three judges' scorecards.

The Associated Press had it 86-83 for Ortiz heading into the 10th.

Ortiz, 38, is 28-1. He couldn't have come much closer to becoming the first Cuban heavyweight belt holder after finally getting his match with Wilder. Their initially scheduled bout was in November, but Ortiz twice tested positive for a banned substance, a diuretic.

He was ready Saturday, but not quite resourceful enough.

"In this sport, any punch can end a fight," Ortiz said. "In the ring anything can happen."

Wilder basically threw away the early rounds with a lack of aggression and much clowning. The left-handed Ortiz was all business.

In the fifth, with boos raining down from the crowd of 14,069 at Barclays Center, Wilder finally landed a solid punch. That invigorated him and two rights to the chin sent down Ortiz.

Wilder couldn't finish him, and was nearly finished himself two rounds later. Ortiz was so dominant in those three minutes that Wilder looked bewildered at his predicament.

The champ hung on in the eighth, then somehow found the fortitude and punching power to turn it around in the final two rounds.

"Luis Ortiz was one of those fighters that everyone ducked, even champions ducked him," Wilder said. "I wondered why it took so long for him to get a title shot and now we know."

What boxing doesn't know is how this performance will affect the division. Wilder's sights have been set on Anthony Joshua, who defends his WBA and IBF crowns at the end of the month against WBO champ Joseph Parker.

If nothing else, Wilder's ring reputation took a hit, although his toughness and ability to take a punch can't be questioned.

"I'm ready right now," Wilder said. "I always said that I want to unify. I'm ready whenever those guys are. I am the baddest man on the planet and I proved that tonight. This solidified my position at the top of the food chain tonight."

