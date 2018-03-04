Strings leads Sacramento State over Northern Colorado 88-77

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Justin Strings scored 30 points to lead Sacramento State to an 88-77 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday night in a Big Sky Conference regular-season finale.

Northern Colorado (20-11, 11-7) had its four-game win streak snapped but had already clinched the fifth seed into the conference tournament. Sacramento State (7-24, 4-14) will enter as the 11th seed. Both teams play on Tuesday in the first round of the conference tournament in Reno, Nevada.

Strings was 12 of 23 from the floor and made six of the Hornets' 10 3-pointers. Jordan Tolbert added 20 points and Calvin Martin had 11.

Andre Spight scored 31 points on 10-of-22 shooting to lead Northern Colorado. Jordan Davis had 17 points and Jalen Sanders blocked four shots and chipped in seven points.