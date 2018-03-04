Church leads Rush past Stealth 16-10

SASKATOON — Robert Church scored four times and added four assists to power the Saskatchewan Rush past the Vancouver Stealth 16-10 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Matthew Dinsdale had four goals and Mark Matthews nine assists for Saskatchewan (10-2), while Jeff Shattler had three goals and three assists. Ben McIntosh and Ryan Keenan had a pair of goals each.

Dan Dawson added a goal and two assists in his first game since being traded to the Rush from the Rochester Knighthawks on Monday. Evan Kirk made 28 saves for the win.

Joel McCready, Tony Malcom and Pat Saunders had two goals and an assist each for the Stealth (1-11). Corey Small scored and added five assists and Rhys Duch scored to go with four assists, while Matt Beers and Brandon Clelland added singles.