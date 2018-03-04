Jazz get off to fast start, hold off Kings 98-91

Skal Labissiere had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento. Fox scored 17 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 15.

The Kings have lost four of five since the All-Star break.

"We dribbled a little too much," Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. "They are tough to score on once their defence gets set up. That's the battle when you play them."

The Jazz closed the first quarter on a 13-4 run capped by Jae Crowder's 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left, then pulled away in the second.

Gobert dribbled through a pair of Sacramento defenders for a dunk, and Joe Ingles followed with a 3-pointer to put Utah up 45-27.

Fox scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Kings pull to 50-43 but picked up his third foul with 11.3 seconds left in the half.

Sacramento cut the gap to 75-66 going into the fourth following Frank Mason's 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah hasn't lost in Sacramento since Dec. 8, 2015. ... Mitchell has scored 23 or more in seven of his last nine games. .. Utah limited Sacramento to 29.2 per cent shooting (7 of 24) in the first quarter. . Crowder made two 3s in the opening 12 minutes and added his third 40 seconds into the second quarter. . The Jazz improved to 21-5 when holding opponents under 100 points.

Kings: Zach Randolph returned to the lineup after being left on the bench for two games. ... Kosta Koufos had eight points and seven rebounds in his first start since Jan. 28. Koufos started because Willie Cauley-Stein was held out with a lower back strain.

RUBIO'S IMPACT

Rubio shot 4 of 16 but put together his best overall game since sitting out three games in mid-February because of a sore left hip. "The boxscore doesn't tell everything," Gobert said. "He was doing great, making the right play at the right time and finding his teammates."

QUOTABLE

"That guy is a stud. Holy cow. He plays the 2, plays the 1, plays in pick-and-roll, can catch and shoot, gets to the foul line. He's a heck of a player." — Joerger on Mitchell

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Kings: Host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press