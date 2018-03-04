Quakes escape with 3-2 win over Minnesota United

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Danny Hoesen scored twice, Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and two assists and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Minnesota United 3-2 in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.

Kevin Molino pulled the Loons to 3-1 in the 81st minute, slotting the finish through the legs of defender Harold Cummings. Four minutes later, Molino closed the deficit to one with a bending right-footed shot from the 5 yards behind the top of the arc.

Minnesota pressed forward for a late equalizer, but the Quakes held them off during an edgy final 10 minutes.

Hoesen scored the opening goal in the 27th minute, finishing Qazaishvili's feed with a right-footed shot from middle of the penalty arc. In the next minute, San Jose made it 2-0 with Chris Wondoloski forcing a turnover deep in Minnesota territory and sending a wide cross to Qazaishvili for the tap-in.