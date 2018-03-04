McCollum scores 28 as Trail Blazers beat Thunder 108-100

Corey Brewer played for the Thunder even though he had not yet practiced with the team. The 6-foot-9 guard was formally signed by Oklahoma City on Friday.

Brewer, an 11-year NBA veteran, averaged 3.7 points in 54 games this season with the Lakers, who agreed to a buyout with him on Wednesday.

"I've got confidence in him. I know him as a player and a person. He's very smart and cerebral and he'll be able to figure things out as he's going," said Thunder coach Billy Donovan, who also coached Brewer at the University of Florida.

Brewer made his Oklahoma City debut in the first quarter and played 12 minutes with a rebound and an assist, along with four fouls.

The Blazers were without starter Maurice Harkless, out with a left patellar tendon strain sustained in Thursday night's 109-99 victory over the Timberwolves. Evan Turner started in his place.

The Thunder led 28-25 going into the second quarter but Portland grabbed a 34-33 lead on Shabazz Napier's 3-pointer. McCollum's putback and Jusuf Nurkic's layup extended the Blazers' advantage to 44-35.

There was a dustup late in the half when Nurkic and Steven Adams got tangled up before exchanging words. After a video review, Nurkic was called for a common foul but Westbrook got a deadball technical.

The Blazers led 53-50 at the break. Westbrook led all scorers with 14 points.

Patterson's 3-pointer pulled the Thunder briefly in front, 60-59, but Portland led 83-75 going into the final period.

Portland has won three of the four meetings between the teams this season, giving the Blazers a potential tiebreaker for playoff seeding. Portland has won five straight overall against the Thunder and eight in a row at Moda Center.

TIP-INS

Thunder: George has scored 20-plus points in 11 of the past 12 games. ... Adams has had a block in nine straight games, a career-best streak. ... Assistant coach Maurice Cheeks was the head coach of the Blazers from 2001-05.

Trail Blazers: Lillard has made at least one 3-pointer in 45 straight games, setting a franchise record. ... Ed Davis has had double-digit rebounds in three straight games.

RIP CITY

Nurkic ripped his jersey off as he went to the bench in the second quarter. "I've seen it before, but not up close and personal," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

UP NEXT

The Thunder host the Houston Rockets — winners of 15 straight games — on Tuesday.

The Trail Blazers visit the Lakers on Monday for a quick one-game road trip. Los Angeles has won five in a row.

