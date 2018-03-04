No. 16 Stanford women beat Arizona State in Pac-12 tourney

SEATTLE — Freshman Kiana Williams scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including a season-high six 3-pointers, to help No. 16 Stanford beat Arizona State 58-46 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Alanna Smith added 13 points for second-seeded Stanford.

The Cardinal will play top-seeded and No. 6 Oregon in the championship game on Sunday. Stanford (22-9) beat the Ducks 78-65 on Feb. 4 in the only other meeting between the teams this season.

Kianna Ibis made a jumper to give No. 6 seed Arizona State (21-12) a 2-0 lead, but the Sun Devils missed their next nine — and 13 of their next 14 — field-goal attempts as Stanford (22-9) used a 27-5 run to open a 20-point lead. Williams hit a 3, a jumper and then another 3-pointer to cap the spurt and make it 27-7 midway through the second quarter and the Cardinal led by double figures the rest of the way.