No. 22 Saint Mary's escapes vs Pepperdine in WCC quarters

Two free throws by Pepperdine made it a one-point game with 2:01 left before Hermanson hit another 3 with 1:43 to play.

Still, the Waves would not go away.

Ross missed a 3 that would have tied it with 22 seconds remaining, and Edwards missed another one six seconds later. Tanner Krebs missed two free throws on the other end for Saint Mary's before Ross was off target on another 3 with four seconds left.

Hermanson was called for travelling on the ensuing possession, giving the Waves one last chance for Ross.

"To battle Saint Mary's, they showed what they are made of," Pepperdine coach Marty Wilson said about his players. "Lots of respect for our guys. We talked about it all year: How are we going to handle adversity? Our guys have been professional. They come to work every day. They could have easily quit."

Wilson will not be back next season, an announcement that was made Feb. 13.

FAST START FOR THE WAVES

Pepperdine scored the first five points and led 19-4 with less than 12 minutes until halftime. Saint Mary's rallied to take a 23-22 lead with 4:36 to go but trailed 33-28 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary's: The Gaels are 21-3 when three or more players score in double digits. ... The bench was outscored 17-1 by Pepperdine's reserves. ... This is the seventh time in 10 years that Saint Mary's is the No. 2 seed in the WCC Tournament.

Pepperdine: After setting a tournament record by shooting 71 per cent Friday night in an 85-69 win over Santa Clara, the Waves finished at 39 per cent Saturday. They committed only six turnovers.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine: Unlikely to receive a post-season tournament invitation.

Saint Mary's: Plays third-seeded BYU in the semifinals Monday. "If we're going to advance," Bennett said, "we have to have more guys play better."

