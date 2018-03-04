Dubreuil 12th at World Sprint Championship

CHANGCHUN, China — Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil was second in the men's 500-metre race Sunday at the ISU World Sprint Championship for a 12th-place overall finish at the weekend event.

The Levis, Que., native was 13th after the first day of competition Saturday.

Dubreuil skated to a time of 34.99 seconds in Sunday's 500, finishing behind Norway's Havard Holmefjord Lorentzen (34.96). Dutch skater Ronald Mulder was third (35.04).

Dubreuil finished 14th in the 1,000 later Saturday. He was 10th in the opening 500 on Saturday and 17th in the first 1,000 of the weekend.

"My 500 went very well, it was my best race in that distance since my World Cup win in Heerenveen last November, and one of the best races of my career," said Dubreuil.

"Finishing second, three hundredths of a second away from the Olympic champion, and ahead of all the other guys from the top-5 at the Pyeongchang Games, makes up for an up-and-down season a little bit, and it's a great way to finish the year."

Holmefjord Lorentzen, the 2018 Olympic champion in the 500 distance, finished first in the overall standings.

Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands finished first overall on the women's side.

By The Canadian Press