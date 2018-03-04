No. 10 Cincinnati outlasts No. 11 Wichita State 62-61

Cincinnati had a 16-1 run in the first half to take a 27-16 lead, but Wichita State closed within 37-36 by halftime. The game was tight throughout the second half, and the Shockers had three shots in the final 15 seconds.

Clark blocked a shot by a driving Shamet, giving Wichita State the ball out of bounds under its own basket with 9 seconds remaining. The Shockers got the ball to shooting guard Conner Frankamp, who was guarded by Cincinnati centre Nysier Brooks, the mismatch they anticipated.

Frankamp's jumper missed long, and Darral Willis' put-back hit the back of the backboard as time expired.

"I thought Conner's shot was going in; it looked good," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. "I would do the same thing again."

Clark said winning the game, and earning the conference title, with defence on the road was perfect. The Bearcats outscored Wichita State 16-2 off turnovers.

"Everything about today was amazing," Clark said. "I mean, this place, it just roars. And that's the type of environment you want to play in, to win in. We didn't want to share the title, and it was great to get that done."

CONFERENCE CALL

The American Athletic Conference hoped for a big event when scheduling this game for the final Sunday of the regular season. With two highly ranked teams trying to earn a conference title in front of a national TV audience, everything went according to plan.

"I think this was great for our conference." Cronin said. "This team here (Wichita State), now that they're healthy, they're the real deal. Playing Wichita State twice makes us a better team. I hope we play them again."

HISTORY LESSONS

Cincinnati had not played in Wichita since 1981, an 87-67 Shockers victory behind Antoine Carr, one of the program's greatest players.

The scoring record for Koch Arena is still held by the most famous Bearcat: Oscar Robertson.

On March 1, 1958, — in the building's third year of existence — Robertson scored 50 points in an 86-82 Cincinnati win.

BIG PICTURE:

Cincinnati: The Bearcats get a tough road victory that raises their profile and answers some questions about their schedule.

Wichita State: With six seniors playing their final game, the Shockers could not muster enough offence to win.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats will play Friday in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Wichita State: The Shockers will play Friday in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

By Jeffrey Parson, The Associated Press