No. 5 seed George Washington gets A-10's NCAA tourney bid

RICHMOND, Va. — Brianna Cummings, the Atlantic 10 Tournament's most outstanding player, scored 17 points to help No. 5 seed George Washington win its seventh A-10 title with a 65-49 victory over sixth-seeded Saint Joseph's on Sunday for an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

George Washington (19-13) was picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll, even after back-to-back regular season and tournament titles in 2015 and '16. But second-year coach Jennifer Rizzotti guided Cummings, Kelli Prange and Taylor Campbell to the senior's third conference tournament championship in the past four years. Rizzotti, a national champion at UConn, will return to the NCAA's for the first time since 2011 when she was at the helm at Hartford.

Prange, the A-10's sixth woman of the year, added 14 points in 23 minutes for George Washington. Kelsi Mahoney scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance, the last on a baseline shot to extend GW's lead to 55-41. Freshman Neila Luma chipped in 10 points.

The tournament was wide open after the No. 2 seed Duquesne and third-seeded Fordham lost in the quarterfinals on Friday and top-seeded Dayton fell on Saturday to GW.