Colgate advances to title game for first time since 2007-08

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Will Rayman scored 22 points and No. 2 seed Colgate defeated No. 6 Holy Cross 62-55 on Sunday to advance to the Patriot League championship game for the first time since 2007-08.

The Raiders (19-12), setting a program record with their 19th victory, play at top-seeded Bucknell on Wednesday. Bucknell defeated No. 5 seed Boston University 90-59 on Sunday.

Colgate was outshot 50-32 per cent but made 19 of 22 free throws to 8 of 9 for the Crusaders (12-19). Colgate used 18 offensive rebounds for a 15-2 advantage on second-chance points and outscored Holy Cross 17-1 off turnovers.

Jacob Grandison's 3-point play got the Crusaders within three with 29 seconds remaining but after a Holy Cross turnover the Raiders hit 4 of 6 free throws.