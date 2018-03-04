Kevin Harvick dominates Vegas for back-to-back NASCAR wins

Harvick was even more dominant in Vegas than Truex last year. Truex led all three stages and 150 laps last year on his way to a victory that propelled him into his championship season.

Here are more things to know about the race on the Strip:

DOING RECON: For the first time, NASCAR is returning to Vegas in the fall for a second race, which will also be the playoff opener. Teams used this trip to gather data and information for the return trip in September, although the temperature could easily be 50 degrees higher than the balmy 53 degrees at Sunday's race. "The adjustments we made today are going to help in the fall," Kyle Busch said. "(Although) I think the track is going to be a lot slower with the heat."

KUBU CAN'T DO: Kurt Busch's career-long victory drought in his hometown continues. Busch lost control and ran Elliott into the wall shortly after a restart early in the final stage. The crash necessitated a long caution for fluid cleanup. The 39-year-old Busch has never won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which was built while he grew up in town. Kurt Busch failed to win the Cup race in Vegas for the 17th time. He has started on the pole twice, but has only one top-five finish here despite calling it a top priority in his career.

THREE STRIKES: The car chiefs for Jimmie Johnson and Ross Chastain were ejected after their cars failed inspection three times during the pre-race checks. Johnson had to start at the back after his chief, Jesse Saunders, got the gate. Johnson also will have practice time taken away next week in Phoenix. The seven-time champion still rallied to finish 12th.

COMEBACK STORY: Josh Frankos, the tire-changer on Darrell Wallace Jr.'s Richard Petty Motorsports team, injured his hand while preparing for the Vegas race and was sent to a hospital on Sunday morning. Michael Hubert filled in for him on pit road. The injury couldn't keep Frankos down, however: He returned to the track for the race.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press