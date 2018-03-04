Clippers sign G Sean Kilpatrick to 10-day contract

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a 10-day contract Sunday.

He played in 39 games for Brooklyn and Milwaukee this season, averaging 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.9 minutes.

The 28-year-old guard has averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over four seasons in the NBA, including stints with Minnesota and Denver.

Kilpatrick played four years at Cincinnati.