AEK beats Panionios 1-0, takes Greek league lead

ATHENS, Greece — AEK Athens has taken a two-point lead over PAOK in the Greek league by beating Panionios 1-0 on Sunday, when Marko Livaja scored with a header in the 21st minute.

AEK's ascent to No. 1 followed PAOK's unexpected, last-second 3-2 loss at Asteras.

Defending champion Olympiakos is a further five points behind after a 1-1 home draw against archrival Panathinaikos, which played with 10 men for the last half hour. Olympiakos played in front of empty stands as punishment for fan behaviour.

Also, Levadiakos beat Larissa 2-1.