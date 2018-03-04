Michigan beats Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Tournament

Haas led Purdue with 23 points, but Purdue's top-two scorers, Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards, combined for 16 points on 6-of-22 shooting. Carsen Edwards scored 53 points in the first two games here, but just 12 against Michigan, shooting 4 for 16.

"He had a couple of drives that didn't go down for him, and he had a couple of 3s where he could never get back-to-back pullups or back-to-back pull-up 3s to get into that rhythm," Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

This Michigan team has been coach John Beilein's best on the defensive side since he took over in Ann Arbor in 2007. It starts with the sophomore Simpson harassing opponents' best ball-handlers.

The Wolverines seemed content to let Haas have room inside as long as they were able limit Purdue's 3s. Purdue entered the game shooting 42 per cent from 3. The Boilermakers finished 4 for 17 from behind the arc.

On consecutive possessions early in the second half, the Wolverines forced turnovers by Purdue and turned them in transition 3s — one by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and one by Simpson. That put Michigan up 11 with 15:06 left, prompted Painter to call a timeout and had Wolverines fans screaming "Go Blue!"

"He's a pit bull," Beilein said of Simpson. "We have a picture of a big, mean pit bull in our locker room for every game. And he's that guy. He's the one that loves to play defence."

Michigan, playing its fourth game, showed no signs of wear. The Wolverines shot 50 per cent and committed five turnovers.

Last season's unlikely run to the tournament championship by Michigan was as an eighth seed and it started with a harrowing plane accident near Ann Arbor, Michigan. No one was hurt, but everyone was shaken. Still, the team got to Washington and ripped off four straight wins to grab an NCAA bid.

This one was less dramatic — though surely the Wolverines did not mind.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines will enter the NCAA Tournament on a nine-game winning streak.

Purdue: The Boilermakers beat Michigan in the regular season twice by a total of five points. Unable to complete a three-game sweep, they probably watched any chance of grabbing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament go away.

"A national championship is going to feel a whole lot better than winning the Big Ten," Haas said.

UP NEXT

Both teams will wait a week to find out where they are headed for the NCAA Tournament, along with Michigan State and Ohio State out of the Big Ten. Penn State and Nebraska will cross fingers and hope for a bid.

