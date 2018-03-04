Balanced scoring leads No. 7 Texas past West Virginia

The Longhorns held the Mountaineers to 4 for 17 shooting to take a 58-40 lead into the fourth.

West Virginia made just 2 of 23 3-pointers overall.

"We could have got a three any time in the shot clock," Carey said. "But we were taking it early in the shot clock, and like they said, we were hitting the bottom of the rim, which led to layups for them on the other side."

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are on the NCAA Tournament bubble and could have used a win of this calibre. They have an RPI of 61.

"I think they knew this game would sort of be like this because they (West Virginia) were playing with a sense of urgency," Aston said. "I think they knew this would be a win that would help them as far as getting into the NCAA Tournament. Our team was prepared for that."

Texas: The Longhorns got the solid win they needed to get their minds right for the matchup with Baylor. They also got the rest they needed — none of their players played more than 26 minutes.

DEPTH DIFFERENCE

Texas' bench outscored West Virginia's 25-0.

"They subbed two or three at a time," Davenport said. "We subbed one at a time. Our energy died down."

UP NEXT

West Virginia: The Mountaineers wait to see if their season will be extended.

Texas: Will play No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

By Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press