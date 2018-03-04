Bradford, ETSU beat Furman, advance to SoCon tourney finals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Desonta Bradford had 20 points and eight rebounds and freshman Mladen Armus had his first double-double to help East Tennessee State beat Furman 63-52 on Sunday night in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The second-seeded Buccaneers (25-8) will play No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro in the championship game Monday. ETSU beat the Spartans 79-74 for the conference tournament title last season.

Armus finished with 10 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and Devontavius Payne scored 12 points for the Bucs.

No. 3 seed Furman (23-10) had its seven-game win streak snapped.