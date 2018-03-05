Derek Roy a standout for bronze medal-winning Team Canada

Following a stunning semifinal loss to the Germans, Derek Roy and the rest of Team Canada spent a night to reflect on just what went wrong in the 4-3 setback.

The men’s Olympic ice hockey squad returned to the rink the next morning in preparation to play for a bronze medal that hasn’t been customary for Canadians, being the two-time defending gold medallists.

“It was hard, it was really hard, we wanted the gold medal the whole time, and we wanted to be in that final game, “ said Roy via phone interview on March 2. “But to fall short, we were so close. That night was really tough, so we took the night to reflect on it. And then we went to the rink in the morning. We talked about all the work we put in to get to this point, and how much it would mean to all of us if we went home with a bronze medal. So we rallied behind that, and rallied behind all the things we did together to get to that moment, and to bring home some hardware would be great.”

Roy, a former Kitchener Rangers superstar, and the Canadian team did what the Canadian men’s team in 1998 couldn’t do, recover and win the bronze medal.

“It was hard, it was really hard, we wanted the gold medal the whole time, and we wanted to be in that final game,"- Derek Roy

At the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, following a devastating 2-1 shootout loss to the Czech Republic, Canada dropped a 3-2 bronze medal tilt to Finland in a largely uninspired effort.

This time around, though, the Canadians dominated the Czechs from start to finish, by putting up a 6-4 win which included a goal from Roy.

“Playing for a medal toward the end of the tournament was such an amazing feeling. Being in the top four and playing for a medal, and to end up winning the bronze, it was an awesome feeling,” said Roy, who is playing for Linkoping HC in the Swedish Elite League.

Roy, 34, had 524 points in 738 games in the NHL following a standout junior hockey career where he led the Rangers to the 2003 Memorial cup.

He was one of the final cuts for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic men’s squad, which made this time around bittersweet.

“The first game was super exciting, putting on the jersey, participating in the Olympics, and playing a first shift — and getting that over with. Leading up to that moment, you’re excited, and it didn’t disappoint for sure.”