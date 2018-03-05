Cyprus FA chief dies after 17 years at post

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Costakis Koutsokoumnis, the president of the Cyprus Football Association for the last 17 years, has died at 61.

The Cyprus FA said on its website that Koutsokoumnis died on Monday after a months-long battle with cancer.

From 2001, Koutsokoumnis won seven consecutive elections uncontested after first becoming involved with the association in 1994.

Some of his most significant achievements included bringing the association in line with UEFA's financial criteria, streamlining judicial bodies, and helping clubs with their bottom line through proceeds from television broadcast rights. He also unified soccer on the island by bringing the rural football league within the association's fold.