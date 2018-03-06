Tillie leads No. 7 Gonzaga over San Francisco 88-60

After the Dons scored the game's first two points, the Bulldogs went on a 13-2 run and never trailed again. San Francisco went on an 11-6 run but came no closer the rest of the game. Gonzaga, which had a 23-point advantage in the session, led 48-27 at halftime.

"Our defence in the first 15 minutes of the game is what won it for us," Few said. "Offensively, we've been making shots."

Gonzaga's lead never got below 19 and grew to as many as 33 in the second half. The Bulldogs finished from the field at 53 per cent, and 46 per cent from 3-point range.

"You're not going to take everything away from (Gonzaga)," San Francisco coach Kyle Smith said. "We got in a little flow offensively early. But then we didn't make defensive stops. We learned the hard way. They're nationally ranked. They're use to being here."

TIP-INS

Gonzaga: Gonzaga also has won 48 of 49 league neutral site games. Earlier this season, the Bulldogs defeated the Dons by 10 points at USF and 9 points at home. Josh Perkins had six points and eight assists for the Bulldogs.

"We love playing basketball," he said. "We love playing with each other and for each other. I'm a leader and I'll keep finding them."

San Francisco: This was the Dons fourth game at the Orleans Arena this year. They went 2-2 and won one of two games on December 22-23, but were the champions of the Las Vegas Invitational, losing to Duquesne, but beating Nevada.

"The last eight games, we made a push," Ferrari said. "Our chemistry was sky high at the end of the year. To beat a team like that, you have to start strong."

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs play in final against BYU Tuesday night.

San Francisco: The Dons await a post-season invitation.

By Adam Soboleski, The Associated Press