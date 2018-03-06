Tony Parker propels Spurs past Grizzlies 100-98

Grizzlies centre Marc Gasol, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, did scare the crowd by draining a 3-pointer and then banking in jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to cut the Spurs lead to 100-98. Gasol pleading for a foul, but none was given as San Antonio inbounded the ball to close out the win.

"In the fourth quarter we played a little bit better defence than we have, but we still make it tough on ourselves," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "But we got the win, and that's what matters."

The championship reserve squad of subs Parker, Green and Manu Ginobili prevented another crushing last-minute loss.

"Tony, you could see he had a couple of days off," Bertans said. "He did what he does, he got some shots going."

Parker's 11 points in the first quarter were the most he's scored in any quarter this season, and Green's 3-pointer at the close of the first half erased an eight-point deficit and gave the Spurs a 47-45 lead.

Memphis rookie Dillon Brooks finished with 21 points, one off his season high.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Gasol and Deyonta Davis both played after being list as questionable with left ankle injuries. ... JaMychal Green had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Spurs: ... Danny Green is the only guard with 50-plus steals and 50-plus blocks in the last six seasons. The only other players to achieve that feat are Detroit's Anthony Davis and New Orleans teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

INJURY REPORT

Parker said he does not expect Pau Gasol to play against Golden State on Thursday after the Spurs starting centre injured his shoulder late against Memphis.

"Maybe, he said it's pretty bad, so I'm just assuming that were going to lose him," Parker said.

BROTHERLY LOVE

The Gasol brothers prepared to battle under the boards by competing at darts at Pau Gasol's home Sunday night. Marc Gasol lost the contest by a bull's eye.

"He had the home board advantage," Marc Gasol said. "He plays all the time. I have two kids and I don't get to play darts. He doesn't have any kids. He has no kids. And he cheats. He gave me the weighted darts."

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Chicago on Wednesday night.

Spurs: Visit Golden State on Thursday night.

By Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press