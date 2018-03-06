Karlsson scores in overtime, Senators beat Stars 3-2

"We shouldn't be waiting for the last two, three minutes to start going," Seguin said. "That's a point that should never have not been ours.

"I think we played that team like where they are in the standings (seventh in the Atlantic Division). I think we forgot that we're still in the NHL and every team's good with the parity in this league."

Goals by Mike Hoffman on the power play in the second period and Matt Duchene in the third gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead before Seguin tied it with his 36th goal of the season.

Seguin first scored from the left of the net on a narrow angle. His shot went in off Ottawa defenceman Ben Harpur's skate.

Play was stopped with 11:05 left in the first period after Bishop and Dallas defenceman Dan Hamhuis fell in a heap in front of the goal. A trainer attended to Bishop, who stayed in the game but didn't return for the second period.

"We picked up some more injuries and we've got to move along quick," Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said.

Dallas will be without Bishop, defenceman Esa Lindell (who missed his first game this season) and checking-line centre Radek Faksa for Tuesday's game at Central Division-leading Nashville.

Ottawa cashed in on its second power play of the second period just two seconds before the period ended.

Mark Stone passed from the left faceoff circle across to Hoffman below the edge of the right circle. His shot went off the sprawling Lehtonen's upper left arm and into the net.

NOTES: Duchene has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 35 career games vs. Dallas. ... In the last six games, Seguin has seven goals and four assists. ... Ottawa RW Marian Gaborik returned after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Senators had killed 13 of 14 penalties in the previous six games. Dallas had been 17 for 18 over five-plus games.

UP NEXT

Senators: Return home to meet Buffalo on Thursday.

Stars: Play at Nashville on Tuesday. The Predators have won eight straight.

