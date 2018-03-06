Struggling Sparta Prague fires coach Andrea Stramaccioni

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Struggling Sparta Prague has fired Andrea Stramaccioni as coach despite spending big on new players.

The move comes after Sparta drew 1-1 with 10-man Brno over the weekend. The team is fifth in the standings, 14 points behind leader Viktoria Plzen.

Sparta opted to hire a foreign coach after struggling at home and abroad last year. The most famous Czech club, once a regular in the Champions League, last played in the top European competition in 2005.

Stramaccioni was given a long-term task to build a new team. He signed 11 foreign players before the season and more during the winter break but the club lost patience after the team showed no signs of improvement.