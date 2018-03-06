UK politicians could skip World Cup in Russia over spy case

LONDON — The British government says politicians might not attend the World Cup in Russia if Moscow is proven to be behind the unexplained illness of a former spy.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter are in critical condition after collapsing in the English city of Salisbury on Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told the House of Commons there would be a "robust" British response if Russian involvement is proven, which could possibly impact on the participation in the World Cup.

Johnson said "it will be very difficult to imagine that U.K. representation at that event will go ahead in the normal way."