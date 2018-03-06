Luis Leon Sanchez takes Paris-Nice lead, Hivert wins Stage 3

CHATEL-GUYON, France — Jonathan Hivert of France won the third stage of Paris-Nice on Tuesday after a breakaway, while former champion Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain claimed the race leader's yellow jersey.

Hivert moved to the front with 20 kilometres left and soon became part of a three-man breakaway with Sanchez and Remy Di Gregorio.

Di Gregorio tried to drop his rivals toward the end with three unsuccessful attacks and finished third, with Sanchez unable to respond to Hivert's acceleration close to the finish line.

"I didn't make any plans. I knew that I should try to follow the riders who broke clear or I would be in trouble," Hivert said. "I played a little with the two others because in my head I knew I had it won before the line."